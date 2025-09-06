Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE SmackDown, Ruins John Cena Vs. Sami Zayn US Title Match

Brock Lesnar returned during "WWE SmackDown" to derail the United States Championship match between Sami Zayn and John Cena.

Cena was making his final appearance on the Friday night show ahead of retirement from wrestling later this year, cutting a promo before being interrupted by the new United States Champion and challenged to a match to repay the favor of their 2015 title bout, what would be Zayn's first appearance on the main roster.

They then wrestled a very competitive bout for the title, with Zayn coming close with a Blue Thunderbomb while trying to escape multiple attempts at the Attitude Adjustment. Cena did eventually land his finisher, as well as Kevin Owens' pop-up powerbomb but on both accounts only getting the near-fall.

Cena then hit an Angle Slam, followed up with an ankle lock before maneuvering into the STF, but Zayn escaped and delivered his own variation of the Attitude Adjustment. Cena then countered an attempted Helluva Kick into the Attitude Adjustment for another near-fall, and Zayn eventually hit the Helluva Kick for yet another near-fall.

Looking to finish things off, Cena hit the GTS, a spear, and then an Attitude Adjustment from the top rope. But with both men on the canvas in the aftermath, Brock Lesnar's music heralded his return, ripping the referee from the ring and hitting an F5 to Zayn and Cena – thus rendering the title match a no contest and setting the stage for their grudge match at Wrestlepalooza – to cap off his first appearance since initially returning at SummerSlam.