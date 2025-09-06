Giulia Defeats Mia Yim On WWE SmackDown, Notches Second Defense Of Women's US Title

Giulia completed the second defense of the Women's United States Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

Giulia won the title 71 days ago, defeating Zelina Vega for her first championship since moving to the main roster earlier this year in June. Since then, she has once more defended the title against Vega and enlisted the help of Kiana James; James wrestled Michin during last Friday's show, with the idea being that the new challenger had to go through her to get to the champion. Michin secured said opportunity by rolling up James in seven seconds, and this week faced the "Beautiful Madness" with the title on the line.

Giulia went on to retain her title after seven-and-a-half minutes of action, albeit with a little help from James as a distraction on the apron. Michin went after James, turning into the Arrivederci for Giulia to get the pinfall. After the match, James got into the ring to hit Michin with her purse and wail on her while grounded, indicating their issues are far from over.