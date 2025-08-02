Giulia Finally Defends WWE Women's US Title On SmackDown Before SummerSlam 2025

It might not have been the SummerSlam match she wanted, but Giulia has now officially defended her Women's United States Championship for the first time. "The Beautiful Madness" took to Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to defend her title against former champion Zelina Vega, and after a showcase of her in-ring prowess, Giulia walked out standing tall, still the Women's United States Champion.

Giulia, who was accompanied by the recently-returned Kiana James, began the match by evading some roll-up attempts from Vega, with the champion showing off her technical expertise to maintain an edge over the challenger as the two locked up with grapples and reversals. Giulia delivered some chops, which were followed by a series of headbutts to continue putting pressure on the challenger.

Vega wrenched her face in pain as Giulia locked her in a cradling crossface in the match's second act. Giulia's dominance, however, was briefly curbed by a series of slams from Vega, which offense opened the door for Vega to deliver an Avalanche German Suplex for a near-fall. Giulia responded with a Butterfly Suplex from the top before following it up with an Arrivederci Knee, but shock rang out through the stadium when Vega — after all of the offense — kicked out of what looked to be Giulia's match-ending sit-out Michinoku Driver. After a brief panic, Giulia recollected herself enough to Northern Lights Bomb on Vega for the win.

With her victory, Giulia is set to continue her reign as the Women's United States Champion, which currently sits at 36 days. Friday's match was Giulia's first title defense since she won the title from Vega on special, Riyadh-based episode of "SmackDown" in late June. As of writing, no new challengers appeared for Giulia's title, and she remains without a match for either SummerSlam Saturday or Sunday.