Giulia Wins Women's US Title, First WWE Main Roster Gold On SmackDown From Riyadh

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" featured two WWE women's title defenses, with the first title bout of the night seeing Giulia to take on Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship. Vega fought hard to keep her title, but Giulia capitalized on a flash of frustration to become the first woman to take home a main roster title on a Saudi-based weekly WWE show.

Vega and Giulia started off their match with some mat-based grapples, and both managed to score near-falls on roll-up pins. Things got physical when Giuilia rocked Vega with a Suplex, but when she attempted to ascend to the top rope, Vega rocked her with a kick before attempting a daring Moonsault from the apron to the outside.

The match's second act saw Giulia put the champion under pressure with a Crossface. Vega responded by taking the match to the outside, where she struck Giulia with a Meteora against the steel steps. Vega continued to set the pace of the match, and eventually landed a Code Red against the challenger. However, the wily Giulia forced the champion off of her with a rope break, much to Vega's frustration. A frazzled champion began to ascend to the top for another Moonsault attempt, but Giulia rolled out of harm's way. Giulia, now revived, struck Vega with several running knees before landing a Northern Lights Bomb for the pinfall. As Giulia celebrated, Vega stared ahead with an irate and vengeful look.

Giulia's victory marks the end of Vega's Women's United States title reign at 63 days. Vega originally shocked the world when she dethroned the inaugural titleholder, Chelsea Green, on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania for her first singles title in WWE. While her win was a career highlight, she only defended the title once against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event.