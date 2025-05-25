Zelina Vega Beats Bloody Chelsea Green In First WWE Women's US Title Defense At SNME

Chelsea Green was dethroned as the WWE Women's United States Champion by Zelina Vega on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania, and now, her re-election campaign has led her to Saturday's installation of "Saturday Night's Main Event." Green, paired with her "Secret Her-vice," took Vega on for the title, but unfortunately walked away from her match with no title and a bloody nose.

Green reversed an Irish Whip from the champion to start the match, and continuing to keep her food on the gas as she nearly put away Vega after a Powerbomb on the outside. Vega, however, continued to kick out with brilliant resiliency, and began to find steam in the second half of the match after dodging a springboard move from the challenger. Vega nailed Green with a comeback sequence, ultimately nailing the challenger with a suplex. Vega transformed Green's desperate Un-Pretti-Her attempt into a backstabber before ascending to the top rope.

Things came to a head after Green's Secret Her-vice mobilized for their leader. Niven struck the top rope-bound Vega as Green met Vega on the top rope. The smaller, agile champion wormed her way around Green before landing a devastating Code Red off the top to retain her title.

As Vega exited the ring following her match, Niven and Alba Fyre were seen crowding around Green as the referee began to check on her now profusely-bleeding nose. It seems that it was not the Code Red from Vega that busted Green open, but a kick from the champion that injured the challenger. Whether this injury will impact Green's appearance schedule heading into WWE's summer schedule, which includes events such as Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, is unclear.

Tonight's match marked Vega's first defense in her Women's United States Championship reign, which currently clocks in at 30 days and counting.