WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

WWE is about to put on its first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday's cards stacked with action. While Night Two may appear to be bigger on the surface, with a title on the line in every match, Night One makes up for having less gold with more animosity. The theme of SummerSlam 2025 Night One seems to be that of grudge matches; these bouts will be personal. Plus, three titles will be defended.

Randy Orton and music star Jelly Roll will take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a match-up that's gotten heated on WWE TV and late night programming.

Roman Reigns & cousin Jey Uso have had enough of the shenanigans of Seth Rollins' running buddies, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, and battle to settle things once and for all — or maybe just to get Roman's shoes back.

Sami Zayn is seemingly sick to death of the harassment and trolling he's endured from human ragebait Karrion Kross and wants to take care of things in the ring during the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

Of course, one of the title matches on the card has also gotten personal during the build. After winning a WWE Raw gauntlet match, CM Punk earned a shot at Gunther and his World Heavyweight Championship and the war of words hasn't stopped since.

Raquel Rodriguez partners with Judgment Day neophyte Roxanne Perez to defend the women's tag team championships against the odd pairing of Charlotte Flair and the recently returned Alexa Bliss.

And WWE women's champ Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Jade Cargill, whois ready for bigger and better things.

Here's who Wrestling Inc's writers and editors think will win at Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025.