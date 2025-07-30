The Story So Far: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker At WWE SummerSlam 2025

A marquee match-up is set for SummerSlam 2025, as "Main Event" Jey Uso will team up with the newly returned "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to take on the forces of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in New Jersey. While the names attached this match are tantalizing enough, the story that comes with it ups the stakes even higher; after weeks of unsanctioned brawls, Uso and Reigns will have the opportunity to pump the brakes on Reed and Breakker's "WWE Raw" takeover — all of which is happening at the behest of the absent Seth Rollins and the duplicitous Paul Heyman. With a viral return, multiple post-match run-ins, and a closed-lip injury to cover, this is the story so far.

Two WrestleMania losses in a row and the betrayal of his former "Wise Man" Heyman — first to CM Punk, then to Rollins — took a toll on Reigns, who disappeared from WWE programming immediately after WrestleMania 41. While Reigns was absent, Rollins and Heyman began to recruit Breakker and Reed to a stable briefly known as "The Vision," with the goal of taking over WWE with two of the red brand's rising stars.

Their plans for WWE domination, however, were temporarily halted by injury when Rollins suffered a knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. With Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase no longer an option, The Vision needed to turn to "Raw's" recent Number One Contender Gauntlet Match in order to close in on the gold. Breakker nearly had the victory before Punk nailed him with a GTS for the pinfall. Punk found himself at the end of a post-match beatdown from The Vision soon after, which opened the door for Reigns' return to "Raw." Reigns laid out Breakker and Reed before shaking hands with Uso, who was also involved in that night's Gauntlet Match. Reigns and Punk, who had lost at WrestleMania 41 together, exchanged curt looks to end the show.