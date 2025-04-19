The Story So Far: CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, and there is no shortage of story heading into the marquee matchup, from the exchange of Paul Heyman to references of Rollins and Reigns' past as the SHIELD. As the road to WrestleMania rapidly approaches its destination in Las Vegas, here is this triple threat's story so far!
After a historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns entered the Royal Rumble for the first time in five years, hoping to outlast 29 other men to re-enter the world championship scene. He drew a favorable position as one of the last six participants, but the arrival of Rollins marked the beginning of the end for Reigns' Rumble ambitions.
The "Original Tribal Chief" attempted to eliminate Rollins with a clothesline, but "The Architect" latched onto his old rival to send them both teetering on the top rope. Here, an opportunistic Punk tilted Reigns, and spilled both men to the outside to score a double elimination. Punk, however, quickly joined them on the outside after an even more opportunistic Logan Paul eliminated him, and Rollins — now with two old enemies in his sight — saw red. Rollins swung at Reigns first before getting into a physical altercation with Punk on the outside. Once the dust between Rollins and Punk settled, Rollins nailed Reigns with a stomp on the steel steps.
Paul Heyman's favor puts blood feud in the main event
While Rollins and Punk continued to feud post-Rumble and in the Elimination Chamber, Reigns nowhere to be found after meeting steel back in Indianapolis. Rollins and Punk were expected to put their feud to bed in a steel cage match during the March 10 episode of "WWE Raw," but Madison Square Garden was instead met with an irate, returning Reigns, who wrecked both men before leaving.
As their feud continued, Paul Heyman — Punk's proclaimed "best friend" and Reigns' infamous "Wise Man" — was brought into the fold as his loyalties were tested. Heyman sat in between Punk and Reigns during the contract signing segment that officialized Punk's first-ever WrestleMania main event, and regretfully informed his Tribal Chief that Punk was still owed a favor. The April 4 episode of "SmackDown" saw Punk cash in on his favor, and in a shocking turn of events, Punk demanded that Heyman be in his corner — not Reigns' — come WrestleMania 41. Rollins, not one to be left from the spotlight, is also beginning to entangle himself with Heyman after aborting a Curb Stomp attempt last minute to spare the Hall of Famer's life.
WrestleMania 41 looks to be any man's game. Rollins and Reigns have never been able to best Punk individually, as Punk is apt to remind others of, and Heyman remains a wild card going into the match. This feud, which Rollins called "a fight for the soul of WWE," will be one to watch as WrestleMania weekend looms large.