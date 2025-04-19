The Story So Far: CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, and there is no shortage of story heading into the marquee matchup, from the exchange of Paul Heyman to references of Rollins and Reigns' past as the SHIELD. As the road to WrestleMania rapidly approaches its destination in Las Vegas, here is this triple threat's story so far!

After a historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns entered the Royal Rumble for the first time in five years, hoping to outlast 29 other men to re-enter the world championship scene. He drew a favorable position as one of the last six participants, but the arrival of Rollins marked the beginning of the end for Reigns' Rumble ambitions.

The "Original Tribal Chief" attempted to eliminate Rollins with a clothesline, but "The Architect" latched onto his old rival to send them both teetering on the top rope. Here, an opportunistic Punk tilted Reigns, and spilled both men to the outside to score a double elimination. Punk, however, quickly joined them on the outside after an even more opportunistic Logan Paul eliminated him, and Rollins — now with two old enemies in his sight — saw red. Rollins swung at Reigns first before getting into a physical altercation with Punk on the outside. Once the dust between Rollins and Punk settled, Rollins nailed Reigns with a stomp on the steel steps.