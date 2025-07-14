Backstage News On Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella Possibly Wrestling For WWE Again In 2025

Two WWE Hall of Famers, Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella, returned on the road to Evolution, and it seems WWE may use the two more in the future.

Stratus and Bella, who have wrestled just a handful of times over the last few years, wrestled at Evolution, with the former in a singles match against Tiffany Stratton, while the latter was in the battle royal. As per "Fightful Select," WWE is keen to use the two legends more in the future, with Stratus expected to wrestle once again this year. WWE is also eager to have Bella in another match, after her original match at Evolution was scrapped.

Stratus, who previously teamed with Stratton earlier in the year, faced off against the WWE Women's Champion at Evolution and lost the match. The duo had teamed together at Elimination Chamber to defeat the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Bella, meanwhile, was one of the last few women in the battle royal at the Evolution PLE, where the winner would earn a title shot at the Clash in Paris PLE. The legend was reportedly set to face Liv Morgan at Evolution. But Morgan's untimely injury forced WWE to change plans, leading to Bella instead taking part in the battle royal, which was won by Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella recently stated that she is eager to have a feud with Morgan once she returns from injury, while she also expressed interest in facing the likes of Rhea Ripley and a few celebrities as well.