Nikki Bella Thinks This WWE Star Can Come Back From Injury As A 'Massive Babyface'

Liv Morgan was on an all-time heater for the past year since her pairing with Dominik Mysterio. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered a serious shoulder injury in June that has put her on the shelf for several months.

This timing coincides with the imminent return to weekly WWE programming for Nikki Bella. Rumors were circulating that Bella's return storyline would have been with Liv Morgan. However, the latter's injury has derailed those plans for now.

While on "Busted Open Radio," co-host Bully Ray pitched the idea of Morgan coming after Bella when she returns, claiming that Morgan can blame Bella for stealing her spot as a featured player in the women's division on the main roster. Bella loved the idea.

"I would love that story to play out. I want to do things that when she comes back, gives so many layers of heated, like, even if she comes back as a massive babyface. But I want to do things in the meantime that elevate a story even more than we can imagine. Now, we have all this cool stuff to work with, and the beauty of pro wrestling is not only the stuff we do in the ring, but it's the buildup, the story, especially when it's personal. And it's not even about the fight, it's about everything outside of the fight that we bring into the fight."

It will be intriguing to see the fan reaction to Bella's return. Outside of the ring, there's no denying that she has increased in popularity since her last run in WWE, becoming a recognized name in the reality TV world. We'll see if any of that translates to her return to the squared circle.

