Nikki Bella Wants Matches With WWE Stars, Taylor Swift, And Serena Williams

As WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella likes to say, one can never truly rule out possibilities when it comes to professional wrestling. In her case, Nikki is especially hoping for opportunities to wrestle two of WWE's top stars — Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

"When Liv [Morgan] came out like a fireball last night, I was like 'Oh s***, okay,'" Nikki told "Sports Illustrated," referencing their recent encounter on "WWE Raw." "We only got to see each other a little bit before Evolution, so I'm excited for that [dream match]. I think one day it would be incredible to work Rhea Ripley. I've been saying this for the past four or five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do."

By confronting Nikki on "Raw," Morgan seemed on track to face her in the coming weeks on WWE television. Due to an untimely shoulder injury to Morgan, however, that possibility is now temporarily taken off the table. As for former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, she and Nikki briefly shared the ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Nikki last wrestled in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, which she entered from the number 30 position.

Regarding celebrities she'd like to square off with in the ring, Nikki cited interest in a tennis legend and one of music's most popular talents. "The first person that comes to mind is Serena Williams. That would be so cool, especially now her in her mom era. What we saw at the Super Bowl, she has that sass and she has that stage presence. Taylor Swift would be really fun, but I'd have to be in my bad girl era. We could talk about the eras. She would have the Swifties behind her. I would have the Bella Army."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.