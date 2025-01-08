Nikki Bella Teases Possible WWE Return Following Raw Netflix Debut

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" kicked off a new era for WWE as it marked the red brand's debut on the Netflix streaming platform. Coming out of it, many fans are wondering if it may also kick off something else — that being the formal return of Nikki Bella.

The former WWE Divas Champion made a surprise appearance at "Raw," both on the pre-show red carpet and in live audience, where she sat alongside the newly-crowned WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. According to Nikki, her attendance might have been the precursor to a potential comeback.

"Will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned," Nikki told "Getty Images."

Nikki last wrestled in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble alongside her sister Brie, who later eliminated her from the match. The following year, both Brie and Nikki Bella announced their departures from WWE after not feeling "energetically aligned" with the company anymore. In leaving WWE, the sisters also altered their professional names to Nikki and Brie Garcia, respectively. Given Nikki's teasing of a return, and WWE's reference to her as "Nikki Bella," it is possible that the relationship between WWE and The Bella Twins has since been amended.

As for the competition that Nikki potentially scoped out, "WWE Raw" notably featured one women's match, with Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. "The Eradicator" ultimately emerged victorious, thanks to a pair of Riptides. Elsewhere, Nikki was spotted in photographs alongside the likes of Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.