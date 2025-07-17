Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul Through Table To Sell WWE SummerSlam On Jimmy Kimmel Live

While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, musician Jelly Roll welcomed several WWE stars to the show, and even put one of them through a desk.

Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, where he will team with Randy Orton to face the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The Grammy-nominated musician had Orton as one of his guests, but their interview was interrupted by McIntyre, with the two then attacking each other to the backstage area. The interruption caught the musician off guard, and just as he was about to go to a commercial break, he was interrupted by Paul, who talked trash and insulted Jelly Roll.

"You people are so stupid, someone has to stop him. What are you, dummy, a late night talk show host? You a wrestler? You a country star? I told you this, Mr. Dummy Roll, stay in your lane, stupid. 'Cause I'll tell you what you are — you, my friend, are a greasy, redneck, prison wreck," Paul said to Jelly Roll

Paul then slapped Jelly Roll and proceeded to hijack the show, claiming it was now his.

"You want to see a real star? I'm here. Why don't you leave, huh?" Paul told the musician. An incensed Jelly Roll then landed a vicious chokeslam on Paul through a desk, following which he promoted his upcoming match at SummerSlam, and also thanked his tag team partner, Orton.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul attacking Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on the tonight show 😭 pic.twitter.com/eTiw57BmrS — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) July 17, 2025

The tag team match that is set to take place in SummerSlam was confirmed at last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, following McIntyre's match with Orton. Jelly Roll had previously revealed that he caught the wrestling bug following his appearance at last year's SummerSlam, where he attacked Grayson Waller with a chair and landed a chokeslam on Austin Theory. This year's SummerSlam will be a two-day event, set to take place on August 2 and August 3.