Bully Ray Wants To Hear 'Collective Gasp' From This WWE Storyline At SummerSlam 2025

Over the last few weeks, the injury status of WWE star Seth Rollins has been a topic of great debate. Rollins apparently injured his knee while wrestling LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, but reports immediately emerged that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the injury, indicating that it might be a cover for Rollins to surprise fans with a Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

The hosts of "Busted Open Radio" recently had a long discussion about Rollins, with Dave LaGreca noting that WWE cameras were unusually focused on the wrestler after his alleged injury, when they usually try to avoid showing performers who are actually hurt. As for Bully Ray, he felt it was strange that Rollins completed the match, as WWE will usually call for an early end if an injury is sustained.

While he didn't come to any definitive conclusions, Bully believes there is one person who could get away with helping to fake an injury on such a large scale: his former ECW boss, Paul Heyman. He wants to see Rollins, Heyman, and their allies make a move at SummerSlam.

"I hope this is an elaborate ruse, and they pull the wool over everybody's eyes," Bully said. "Not because I want to be right, and I kind of said this the day after it happened, but because it's gonna be awesome. Because I want to hear the collective gasp."

If Rollins is faking a knee injury, he's gone to great lengths to do it. In the weeks since SNME, Rollins has appeared on programs like "The Rich Eisen Show," talking about his injury and how long it could keep him out of action. Meanwhile, SummerSlam will take place this Saturday and Sunday in New Jersey.

