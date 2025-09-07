Former AEW Tag Champ Calls Out Injured Star Eddie Kingston On Collision

Eddie Kingston may be returning to AEW soon, given Big Bill called the sidelined star out during "AEW Collision."

Kingston last wrestled in May last year after breaking his leg during a Last Man Standing match with Gabe Kidd in NJPW, and in his most recent update on the matter in August, confirmed that he was unlikely to return for the Forbidden Door event was still rehabilitating the injury.

The time for his return may be on the horizon, however, with the pair of Big Bill and Bryan Keith appearing in a backstage segment to call him out. Kingston was not there to react to the call out, but commentary played up the idea that he would be returning to address it at some stage.

Did @TheCazXL + @BountyKeith just call out EDDIE KINGSTON?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/31JLbqZKKH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2025

Bill and Keith are carving their own journey after first being brought together by Chris Jericho as "The Learning Tree," only for him to walk out on the group in mid-April and having yet to return. Jericho remains with the company, albeit with questions over his future as his contract nears its expiry and a return to WWE not being shut down.