Chris Jericho Says He's Still With AEW But 'Wouldn't Be Opposed To' WWE Return

"The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho is all about leaving a lasting impression. And as of late, he has. Coming towards the end of his AEW contract soon, there is a possibility that the future hall of famer could return to the place that made him a household name to many in the first place, WWE. And with his absence from AEW since April, the rumor mills have been spinning on if 2026 will be the year he'll "break the walls down" and ink foes' on his list or if we'll watch him continue to drink a little bit more of the bubbly, courtesy of AEW. So, will he stay or will he go? In an interview with The Daily Mail, at Halloween Horror Nights, the former and inaugural AEW World Champion did not dismiss the idea of ever having a "welcome back, Jericho" moment in WWE again, but for now, AEW will remain his home for the foreseeable future.

"I'm not going anywhere for a long while," Jericho announced. "I'm still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn't be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting."

Chris Jericho was asked by The Daily Mail about the rumors that he will be going to WWE after his time with AEW is up. pic.twitter.com/8sxHFJndnj — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 5, 2025

In a recent conference call, AEW CEO/President Tony Khan addressed the realization that at the end of 2025, Jericho could change his mind on what he wants to do. However, Khan acknowledged his company wouldn't be where it is today without the wisdom the former ROH World Champion has bestowed to new and veteran wrestlers in AEW since the company's launch in 2019.

"I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH," Khan said. "I'm very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris and I would love to have Chris back...He's been a great star for us since the very beginning of AEW and ROH as well. If and when the time presents itself, hopefully, I would love to have Chris back. I think the world of him and Chris Jericho is always in the highest of standing with me, AEW, and ROH. He has been a great ambassador, leader, and friend to all of us. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our company here."