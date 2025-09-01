Tony Khan Assesses Chris Jericho's Legacy In AEW/ROH

AEW CEO Tony Khan has spoken about Chris Jericho's status in AEW and ROH.

There's been speculation that Jericho may leave AEW and rejoin WWE, and prior to ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Khan was asked about Jericho and when he could return to AEW. Khan praised Jericho for his contributions to AEW and expressed his gratitude, while also saying he would love to see Jericho return to the promotion.

"Chris Jericho is one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been a great two-time ROH Champion," Khan began. "And when you talk about him, you could talk about companies all over the world, but certainly, we wouldn't be as fortunate to be in this position, I would never be where I am without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH. So, I'm very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris, and I would love to have Chris back."

Khan pointed out what an important star Jericho has been, not just for AEW but also for ROH. The AEW CEO stated that he respects the veteran and recounted how he had been a fan of Jericho since he was just 12 years old.

"I have so much respect for Chris, and I think the world of him. The first time I ever set foot in the 2300 Arena was actually Chris's last night in ECW, and it was very important to me because I've been a fan of Chris since I was a very, very young kid, since I was 12 years old. I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I'm very fortunate to work with him. So, if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, we would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him."

Jericho, who hasn't appeared on AEW television since April, could be a free agent next year as his current deal with AEW reportedly expires at the end of 2025.