Details On Chris Jericho's Schedule, Potential AEW Return

It has been nearly three months since AEW or ROH fans last saw Chris Jericho on their screens, the longest period of time that Jericho hasn't been involved in any storyline since AEW started back in 2019. Following his loss to Bandido at Dynasty in April, where he lost the ROH World Championship in the process, Jericho told his Learning Tree stablemates, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, how he needed to go away for a while and regroup. In reality, Jericho was going on an extensive tour with his band Fozzy, but also felt now was the right time for him to take a step back from AEW.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer, who stated back in April that there was no official timeframe on when the former AEW World Champion could return, reported that Jericho is available to come back now that his tour dates with Fozzy have been and gone, noting that Jericho is simply waiting on the word from Tony Khan and a storyline to return. Meltzer also noted that Fozzy have recently announced a tour of the United Kingdom in February 2026, meaning that Jericho will be unavailable between February 6 and 21, but no shows have been announced for that month at the time of writing.

Before his sabbatical, Jericho had been a consistent presence on AEW television as "The Learning Tree" and later "The Nueve," feuding with the aforementioned Bandido, as well as the likes of Matt Cardona, Mark Briscoe, and Hook. He won both the FTW and ROH World Championships in 2024, but faced severe backlash from fans that ultimately led to "The Learning Tree" character being created as a response, with Jericho stating that he likes evolving with the times and listening to the fans in order to create something new and exciting.