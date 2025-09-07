AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page Has A New Challenger For All Out After Collision

"Hangman" Adam Page's third defense of the AEW World Championship is due to be the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, at All Out in Toronto.

Fletcher appeared during "AEW Collision" on Saturday alongside Don Callis and Josh Alexander to address their next steps, with Alexander scheduled to face Page during next week's "AEW Dynamite" in a non-title grudge match, and Fletcher claiming to have no challengers on the horizon – even with Mark Briscoe competing against Konosuke Takeshita for an opportunity to challenge Fletcher later in the night.

He said that he would need to think about what's best for himself, and thus called out Page for a title match at All Out, believing himself to be the one to step into the vacant role left by Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

Fletcher teamed with Alexander and the Young Bucks to defeat the team of Page, Omega, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," cementing a win over the World Champion and then writing Omega off of TV with a post-match attack. Page has completed defenses over former champion Moxley and MJF since capturing the title at All In Texas. For his part, Fletcher has defended his TNT title twice since defeating Dustin Rhodes for it in July, though it doesn't appear that his title will be on the line in the match.