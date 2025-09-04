Top Canadian Star Reportedly Not Planned For AEW All Out 2025 In Toronto

All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view is right around the corner, with their annual All Out event taking place on Saturday, September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A number of the Canadians on their roster will be eyeing up a place on the card, but one of the company's biggest stars looks to be missing All Out entirely according to a new report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will not be making the trip to Toronto for All Out. This is something that shocked a number of people given that Omega is their biggest Canadian star, but Fightful Select were told that this has been the plan for quite some time. Omega was effectively written off of AEW TV at the conclusion of the September 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he was given a Brainbuster by current AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher through a table to the outside. Unless plans drastically change between now and September 20, Omega will not be appearing on the show, and the angle was used to put over Fletcher over in a big way as he gradually moves up the card.

As for what Omega will be doing while All Out happens, AEW sources have confirmed that he has had a trip to Japan planned for this time of year for many months, hence why writing him off of TV was something that had long been in the making. The trip to Japan reportedly has nothing to do with the recent claims that Omega has been wrestling in a lot of pain as of late, but that has been common knowledge to both Omega and people in AEW, and that all parties know that will be the situation moving forward. Omega now joins the long list of top AEW stars who will be missing All Out and potentially more shows, such as Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Dustin Rhodes.