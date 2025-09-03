AEW Announces Massive Change For All Out 2025 Broadcast

Though it seemed like AEW and WWE would hold major events head-to-head for the first time this month, that will no longer be the case. AEW announced today that All Out will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the decision was made (at least in part) because of how well AEW Forbidden Door performed last month.

In addition to that, All Out will be the first pay-per-view available to purchase on HBO Max, with a $10 discount to subscribers, making it available for $39.99. Going forward, AEW will advertise HBO Max as its primary PPV partner, at least in the United States.

The press release stated that the event will become available for pre-order this Friday, and it advertised HDR10 video and Dolby Atmos sound for the livestream. Those who purchase the PPV on HBO Max will have access to it for six months before the event joins the rest of AEW's library, available to watch anytime with a subscription.

The Wednesday before All Out will feature a special three-hour edition of "AEW Dynamite," titled September to Remember. All Out will then take place the following Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. One hour before the PPV begins, a one-hour pre-show called AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl will broadcast on TNT and HBO Max. With WWE Wrestlepalooza scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., it's likely that the AEW PPV will end shortly after WWE's big event starts.

AEW had announced All Out well before WWE revealed that it will revive ECW's Wrestlepalooza name for a premium live event on the same day. That show will serve as WWE's debut on the new ESPN streaming service, with a card rumored to feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and the return of AJ Lee, among other matches.