Yet Another Match Added To AEW All Out After MJF Attacks Mark Briscoe On Collision

The main event of "AEW Collision" saw the fifth match confirmed for All Out in Toronto, as MJF cost Mark Briscoe a bout against Konosuke Takeshita and made the challenge after the bell.

Briscoe was facing Takeshita in the main event on Saturday with the goal of winning an opportunity at the TNT Championship held by Kyle Fletcher – who had previously in the night established that he wanted to face "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out. However, things went awry for Briscoe towards the end of the bout as MJF emerged from beneath the ring and struck Briscoe as he ran the ropes, allowing for Takeshita to take advantage and win the bout.

When the referee had left the ring, MJF made his presence known and started to attack Briscoe in the ring, drawing the ire of Takeshita who had made it clear he wanted to win a clean match beforehand. He and MJF looked to get heated before Don Callis separated them and ushered Takeshita away from the ring.

MJF was then removed from the ring by officials, while others remained in the ring to stop Briscoe from going after him, and MJF said that he wanted a match with Briscoe and he could name the time, the place, and the stipulation; Briscoe said the time and place would be at All Out in Toronto, but he did not confirm the stipulation at the time and said he would get back to him later.