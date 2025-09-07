Rusev Makes WWE NXT Return At SC Live Event

Days removed from his Donnybrook Match win over Sheamus at WWE Clash In Paris, Rusev flew to Spartanburg, South Carolina for a special "WWE NXT" live event appearance.

At the September 5 show, Rusev took on former NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints, with Saints emerging victorious over "The Bulgarian Brute." Nevertheless, Rusev seemed excited about the match, as he wrote "I saw a Saints on the card, so I had to stop by!" on X.

For Rusev, that event marked his first "NXT"-related performance since September 25, 2014, when he faced Jack Swagger in a dark match following that night's respective television tapings. His last televised "NXT" took place three months earlier when he lost to Adrian Neville (now known as AEW's PAC) by disqualification.

Rusev returned to "NXT" action in North Charleston on September 6, this time in a six-man tag match involving himself, reigning NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, Jasper Troy, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and NXT Champion Oba Femi. The latter three gained victory over the former.

As of now, it is unclear whether Rusev, a former United States Champion, will follow up with a match on "NXT" television. It should be noted that he wasn't the only main roster talent competing at "NXT" live events this weekend, though, as Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Maxxine Dupri, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and the LWO's Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde did as well. All of these main roster talents are expected to be at Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," which emanates from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.