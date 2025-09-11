NXT Champ Oba Femi Says 'Slowing Down' Was Biggest Challenge In WWE PC

From the moment WWE fans laid eyes on Oba Femi, they knew he was something special. A supremely athletic big man with charisma for days is one of the recipes for career propulsion, especially in WWE. Just a few years into the business, Femi is fulfilling the potential that he possesses, currently serving as the NXT Champion.

Femi was one of the many talents that populate WWE's Performance Center (PC) who was recruited from another sport – track and field. The Nigerian wrestler spoke with a local Fox affiliate, "Fox54" about his career development, and shared what he felt was the most difficult thing to learn about performing in the ring.

"I'd say the art of slowing down was the hardest. Coming from another athletic background, which was track and field, you are taught to be explosive, to be as fast as you can," Femi said. "I mean, one thing that WWE and track and field had in common was timing, timing was a very big aspect of both sports, so that remained the same. But, slowing down in certain scenarios, because I was always taught to be explosive in my prior experience, was the biggest challenge to learn."

Femi also raved about the luxury performers at the WWE Performance Center have, including being coached by legends in the business like "NXT" show runner Shawn Michaels.

"There's a difference when you're coached by someone whose done it, and when you get coached by someone who hasn't. Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels, they've done it on the biggest stages. Matt Bloom has gone to Japan, he has come back to WWE, as far as the art of being a big man, he has done it all."

The reigning NXT Champion defended has title recently at Heatwave by defeating Je'Von Evans in the main event.

