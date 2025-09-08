Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Historically Low Week For Wrestling Ratings

Over the past two weeks, most of WWE and AEW's major wrestling programs hit record low numbers across both cable and streaming, and in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer provided some insight on the decline in viewership for both promotions.

Last Monday, "WWE Raw" posted their lowest average viewership on Netflix, which came as a surprise to Meltzer who usually expects the red brand to draw their worst totals when the NFL season is underway. For two weeks, "Raw" aired live from Europe, meaning the show broadcasted in the U.S during the afternoon, which seemingly had a negative affect on viewership. Furthermore, Meltzer believes that "Raw's" numbers for the August 25 episode were manipulated, with Netflix initially having two versions of the show available, one of which featured commercials. Netflix claimed the final rating was 2.6 million viewers, which Meltzer feels is nearly impossible given that more people had to watch the longer version of "Raw," estimating that the real number is closer to 2.1 million.

As for the August 29 edition of "SmackDown," having the show air on a five-hour delay in the U.S on cable seemed to make the largest impact, with the program only drawing 1,147,000 viewers, making it the lowest number the program has recorded aside from multiple broadcasts on FS 1 in the past. Usually, the blue brand's least watched episodes throughout any year have been those that air on holidays, but even the 4th of July episode of "SmackDown" performed better than last week's edition of the show. That said, "SmackDown" did face intense competition, with four college football games placing above it on cable.

The September 2 episode of "WWE NXT" was the only wrestling program to not hit record low numbers, with Meltzer outlining that the show drew 655,000 viewers despite airing during the same time slot as "America's Got Talent." "NXT" increased its audience by 6.3% from the previous week, while also ranking third among men across all networks in the 18-49 demo. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for some of WWE's reality programs or exclusive shows, with "WWE LFG" posting 87,000 viewers and their Greatest Moments show on A&E drawing 116,000 viewers at 9 p.m due to college football.