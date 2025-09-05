AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/3/2025

This past week's "AEW Dynamite" slunk to its lowest viewership when aired at its regular time, dropping by nearly 20 percent from the previous week.

"Wrestlenomics" has reported that the September 3, 2025, edition of "Dynamite" drew just 472,000 viewers, which is a 19 percent fall from last week's viewership of 585,000 viewers. Even more worrying is that the number is 26 percent less than the trailing four-week average of 626,000. The last time "Dynamite" fell below the 500,000 mark was the October 8, 2024, show, which delivered just 329,000 viewers, although it was a pre-empted show.

The 18–49 key demographic also fell sharply to 0.11, compared to the 0.13 rating it secured last week, with this week's number only marginally higher than the 0.10 recorded in the October 2024 show. Like the average overall viewership, the trailing four-week rating had been steadily rising over the past month, reaching 0.16 before this week's decline. As per "Wrestlenomics," this week's "Dynamite" ranked #7 in the key demographic ratings on cable, having ranked #4 for last week's show.

The show opened with 521,000 viewers but lost nearly 50,000 within the first hour. It then held steady around the 440,000 mark during the second hour before dipping to 422,000 for the six-minute overrun. This week's "Dynamite" featured an AEW TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Alex Windsor, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido against Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, while the main event saw The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family get a win over "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed.