Dusty Rhodes Wanted 2007 WWE HOF Induction To Be Son Cody's 'Coming Out Party'
In 2007, Cody Rhodes walked into the WWE and began his career as a "Monday Night RAW" wrestler after a year of making a name for himself in OVW. While it took some time for him to establish himself alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. as "Legacy," Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes, had other plans to introduce him to the WWE Universe and tie it into his 2007 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
"[Dusty] had told me before going in he wanted you guys [Dustin and Cody] to induct him [into the WWE Hall of Fame]," Bruce Prichard claimed during an appearance on Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. "But he also said to me (...) that, that would be your 'coming out' party. That would be where we would see – you'll see – Cody there." Prichard then recalled that it took a long time for Rhodes to become a big enough name, however, which "The American Nightmare" agreed with.
"It was the poise in which you did, it was the way in which you handled that audience and that was a heavy burden," Prichard added while recalling how Rhodes inducted his father. "That's a heavy, heavy hitter to put into the Hall of Fame; and oh, by the way, it's your dad." He also sympathized with Rhodes for not only having to induct his father, but also stand next to his older, established, brother.
Cody Rhodes claims he puts a lot of thought into speaking about his father because of his reputation
Cody Rhodes additionally expressed how he always tries to approach talking about his father from the perspective of how fans viewed Dusty as one of the greatest talkers in the industry, and as such, he always has to live up to that legacy. "There's an expectation. The way he spoke and just legit breathed fire, basically," he recalled. Rhodes then added that he couldn't believe Bruce Prichard's story because his father hardly spoke to him about that night. "He never talked to me about that Hall of Fame speech, which is why it's crazy that he said 'this is a coming out party.' I didn't even think – I don't think I saw him until that day, because it was my first WrestleMania week!"
"Speaking of inductions, and I had thought about this a little: so, we talked about you and your amazing Dusty Rhodes impersonation, which I do love," Rhodes added, noting that he tries to impersonate his father sometimes but is never as good as Prichard, however, he feels that if Dustin Rhodes ever gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he'd do an impersonation of their father that night. "I'd commit to, because I've asked myself 'What would he say?' and I feel [I'm] the expert, at least on what he would – how he would talk about his other son; I feel I'm the expert!" Rhodes then explained that he'd ultimately try to do the best impersonation of Prichard's impersonation of his father.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.