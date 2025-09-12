Dusty Rhodes Wanted 2007 WWE HOF Induction To Be Son Cody's 'Coming Out Party'

In 2007, Cody Rhodes walked into the WWE and began his career as a "Monday Night RAW" wrestler after a year of making a name for himself in OVW. While it took some time for him to establish himself alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. as "Legacy," Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes, had other plans to introduce him to the WWE Universe and tie it into his 2007 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"[Dusty] had told me before going in he wanted you guys [Dustin and Cody] to induct him [into the WWE Hall of Fame]," Bruce Prichard claimed during an appearance on Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. "But he also said to me (...) that, that would be your 'coming out' party. That would be where we would see – you'll see – Cody there." Prichard then recalled that it took a long time for Rhodes to become a big enough name, however, which "The American Nightmare" agreed with.

"It was the poise in which you did, it was the way in which you handled that audience and that was a heavy burden," Prichard added while recalling how Rhodes inducted his father. "That's a heavy, heavy hitter to put into the Hall of Fame; and oh, by the way, it's your dad." He also sympathized with Rhodes for not only having to induct his father, but also stand next to his older, established, brother.