Cody Rhodes Says This Former IC Champ & Current AEW Star Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame season is upon us, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a few suggestions for future picks, one of whom is part of the Rhodes family, his brother and AEW star, Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes had several stints with WWE, most notably portraying the Goldust character, while he was also a part of WCW during his storied career. "The American Nightmare," in a recent interview with "Fox News," advocated for his brother to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, highlighting how he was a key player during the Attitude Era.

"And I've oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more of an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward. And I think he's extremely talented. I think I'd like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I'd love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn't mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame," said Rhodes.

Rhodes said that his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 was a big moment for the family, and he would love for his brother to receive the same honor. Cody, who has spoken previously about his brother being inducted into the Hall of Fame, wants to induct his brother himself when the AEW star finally gets the call.

The WWE star isn't the only one supporting a Dustin Rhodes WWE Hall of Fame induction, as WWE legend The Undertaker also believes the 55-year-old deserves it. Rhodes won numerous titles during his time in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship and the tag team titles, each three times. He also had multiple reigns as a tag team champion and as the United States Heavyweight Champion in WCW.