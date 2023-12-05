The Undertaker Says Current AEW Star '100%' Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE legend The Undertaker feels that it's only a matter of time before Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he put forward the AEW star's case for that accolade.

In a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, The Undertaker was asked about Cody Rhodes' recent comments about his brother deserving a spot in the Hall of Fame. The legendary WWE star stated that Goldust should be in the Hall of Fame and him being a part of AEW could be the reason why he's not been inducted yet.

"Absolutely. 100%. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point, down the road," said "The Phenom." "I think his resume is Hall of Fame-worthy. Obviously, we know the one stickler right now [Dustin being in AEW] and I think at some point that goes away. Then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted."

"The Deadman" applauded Goldust for boldly going far away from anything he had done previously before adopting the Goldust character, and drew parallels between his character and that of "The Bizarre One."

"He embraced that character. He made it his own. A lot of people talk about me and my character and making it my own but he did that with Goldust," said The Undertaker. "Dustin comes from that traditional wrestling style too with his dad Dusty. But to go so far in another direction than Dusty or what Dustin had done up to that point, that's a big roll of the dice."

He added that Goldust had several funny promos and backstage vignettes, and had put a lot of work into his character. The Undertaker also spoke fondly about the times he stepped in the ring with Rhodes and recalled working with him numerous times.