AJ Styles Names Ex-WWE Stars In Raw Worked Shoot Promo: 'Somebody Doesn't Want Me Here'

AJ Styles had some choice words for the "WWE Raw" crowd during the commercial break of the Netflix stream.

Styles is currently feuding with El Grande Americano after he got involved in the "Phenomenal One's" pursuit of Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship, and this week on "Raw" he was scheduled to face Americano in singles action to score some semblance of retribution.

Ahead of the bout, during the commercial break of the broadcast, Styles took to the microphone to address the crowd; he said that for the first time in his career, it feels as though he has no one to watch his back, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson gone from the company and Michin having been moved to "WWE SmackDown."

He concluded that it seemed as though there had been an attempt to get him on his own, like someone had orchestrated his help dissipating. And then he said that, cognizant he was speaking during a commercial break, that he was going to tell crowd something they probably not supposed to hear: "Somebody doesn't want me here."

Styles would go on to beat Americano, despite interference from an emerging second Americano-mask bearer; Dragon Lee ran down to make the save and fight off the second Americano, while Styles rolled Americano prime into a Styles Clash for the winning pinfall.