Why WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says He's Worried About The Rock

WWE legend Kevin Nash has expressed concern over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's weight loss and hopes that he's doing well.

Recent photos of The Rock at "The Smashing Machine" premiere show that he has lost weight, and Nash, in his "Kliq This" podcast, feared that The Rock may have health issues.

"I'm worried about him," said Nash. " If you Google it, [it says] that he sat down with his cardiologist and he's suffering from heart disease."

Nash disagreed with suggestions that he lost 60 pounds to play the part of Mark Kerr in the movie, "The Smashing Machine," stating that Johnson looked big in the movie. "My whole thing is the film, they're stating that he lost the weight to play Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine.' I watched the trailer. He didn't lose the weight. He's big. Why would you wear prosthetics? That doesn't make sense. He was wearing prosthetics on his face. You can't wear prosthetics and fuc**ng grapple."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that The Rock is following in the footsteps of another wrestler-turned-actor, Dave Bautista, who has also noticeably slimmed down in recent years. Nash is worried about The Rock's health, adding that he has a family history of heart disease.

"And especially if your cardiologist tells you, 'Dude, you're taking years off your life.' If you have 800 million fuc**ng dollars, the last thing you want to do is fu*k with your health," he said. "I think that Dwayne's issue is his fuc**ng genetics. I think his ancestry, they had heart issues."

Another reason Nash thinks The Rock's weight loss may be health-related is his love for hitting the gym, arguing that he might not have lost all that weight if it weren't for a health issue. Nash stated that Johnson's face "has taken a beating," highlighting how the WWE legend's eyes have sunken in recent weeks, in contrast to how he looked when he was "The Final Boss" in WWE.