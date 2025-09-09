WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Details Future Plans For Real American Freestyle

With Real American Freestyle's first event now in the rearview mirror, Eric Bischoff has now turned his attention towards the future, and how to make RAF grow. And while some of that involves pursuing former WWE talent, Bischoff's main goal is putting RAF on weekly TV. On the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff confirmed to co-host Conrad Thompson that the idea is to put on RAF shows weekly, something that he hopes they're able to do by the first quarter of 2025. He didn't provide details on where it would air, though Fox Nation, which aired the first RAF event, would in theory be the platform.

"We are going to go out with a live weekly RAF series, Real American Freestyle series," Bischoff said. "It won't be...if you look at what we did Saturday as our version of a PLE or a PPV if you will, that's our big show, right...I'm executing a plan to launch...a two hour live Real American Freestyle, that we're going to tour, 52 weeks a year, every week.

"We'll be in smaller venues, probably the larger casinos that have television capabilities and things like that...and the athletes that will be competing are all high level athletes. Not the world class level athletes, Olympic champions and former world champions and that. But the guys and girls that are coming up. And they'll be competing on the weekly shows for the opportunity to get a match with one of the big stars that are on our monthly PLEs. So that's the basic format."

Should that come to pass, Bischoff indicated the next step in RAF's growth would be allowing for gambling to occur at RAF events. He is also hopeful RAF can land a deal with a major sports gambling company.

"You could find Real American on DraftKings before you know it," Bischoff said.

