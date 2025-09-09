Bully Ray Highlights Aspect Of Becky Lynch's WWE SmackDown Performance

Last Friday, AJ Lee returned to wrestling for the first time in 10 years after Becky Lynch slapped and belittled her husband CM Punk on "WWE SmackDown." Although watching Lee make her iconic strut to the ring was special, Lynch's reaction to her return helped elevate the moment, with the Women's Intercontinental Champion being in complete shock when "Let's Light It Up" hit the speakers. One former WWE star who was thrilled with Friday's segment was Bully Ray Dudley, who credited Lynch for her performance on "SmackDown" during a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

"Becky Lynch's facial responses to seeing AJ Lee, complete shock. Becky was selling fear that she just saw AJ Lee. AJ Lee hasn't been around in 10 years. AJ Lee is 90 pounds, soaking wet with a brick in her pocket and a feather on her head. She's an absolute tiny little woman and Becky Lynch is the mother trucking man, who is hanging, clanging and banging with the best of them, having good matches. She's in it. She's on the front line, she's a grunt, she's a warrior, she fights every week, she is a well oiled machine right now and she sold fear on her face like 'oh crap, I think I just bit off more than I can chew,' ... that put it over the top for me."

Bully Ray compared Lynch's reaction to his return to WWE in the 2015 Royal Rumble, as he reflected on The Miz freaking out in the middle of the ring when his music hit, stating that he made his surprise entry more memorable.

