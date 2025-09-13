Ronda Rousey Confirms Notorious 'Wrestling Is Scripted' WWE Promo Was Scripted

During the 2019 WWE feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, the former UFC star stirred fans up when she began referencing the fact that pro wrestling is scripted entertainment. Looking back on a controversial video that she once claimed featured a series of genuine remarks about the industry, Rousey admitted to "The Lapsed Fan" that it was actually just a "worked-shoot" style promo.

"As soon as that thing cut, I burst out f***ing laughing," Rousey said. "I think Nattie [Neidhart] was there, too, and she was laughing in the background. ... That's what I felt like was the new way to work in this kind of information age, is to blend that line between reality and what was part of the performance."

The comments were part of a March 2019 vlog posted by Rousey, with the wrestler/MMA fighter sharing frustration about being booed in her hometown after attacking Lynch. Shortly after, Rousey went on to face Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35.

Discussing that match in the same interview, Rousey expressed her displeasure with the fact that the three women were only given a short amount of time to plan and rehearse the match. Throughout her entire WWE run, Rousey felt hamstrung by the company's creative choices. Eventually, it led to Rousey stepping away from WWE.

"I was like, 'They're never gonna let me make it as good as it can be,'" Rousey continued. "Meeting them halfway in this range of mediocrity [was] crushing my soul."

Rousey later returned to WWE for another run, but departed again in the summer of 2023. These days, the former UFC star said she is putting her passion into other interests, including writing comics and screenplays.

