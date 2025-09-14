This 90s Sweetheart Is A Wrestling Fan And Even Feuded With Kevin Owens

From 1991 until 2003, Melissa Joan Hart endeared herself to an entire generation of American TV viewers, starring on the sitcoms "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Hart may be a familiar face even for those who haven't seen either show, however, as she's a massive wrestling fan who's made previous WWE and AEW appearances.

After making her love for pro wrestling clear on social media, Hart was invited to WWE SummerSlam 2015, where Tom Phillips (now known as Tom Hannifan in TNA) interviewed the TV star backstage. The "Sabrina" actress revealed that it was her first live WWE event and she was excited to hopefully meet John Cena or The Undertaker. Hart was also asked to name which of the women in WWE would be most able to "explain it all," and she cited Paige (AKA Saraya) as the most similar performer to her character Clarissa.

Just a few months later, Hart became wrapped up in a social media feud with Kevin Owens after she called him a "lazy wrestler." The two exchanged words, with Owens stating that he was lazy because her shows made him tired. Owens eventually blocked Hart on Twitter, and the commentary team later explained the whole situation on "WWE Raw." However, it's unclear just how much everyone was in on the fun, as Hart later had to explain that she was criticizing Owens the character, not the real performer.

Years later, Hart popped up in the world of wrestling once again, this time in the audience for an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in her hometown: Nashville, Tennessee. While backstage at that show, Hart was interviewed once again and revealed that her favorite AEW stars were the Young Bucks, while her kids were partial to Darby Allin.