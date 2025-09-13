Bishop Kaun Boasts About Gates Of Agony's AEW Prospects

AEW's The Gates of Agony tag team, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, have been a part of several different factions in the promotion since their debuts, but today, GOA has aligned themselves with Ricochet. During an interview with "LiMPiN AiNT EASY," Kaun looked towards their futures in AEW and laid out all the prospects he and Liona have.

"Everyone that we've ever, like, wrestled tells us to our face that we were good; so, I'm like: that's reassuring," Kaun said. "There's not too many tag teams that look like us. We've been compared to Legion of Doom or whomever. I know that we're both good workers, look great, look different." He then recalled that often times he's asked 'what's next' for GOA, adding that he tries not to focus on the matches that keep him up at night, but he does often look towards what his future in wrestling could be.

"I want to be a Great. I want opportunities. I want to, like, we have all these matches in Ring of Honor, yet we've yet to have a title shot, which is crazy to me because we're like 20 and 2," he added. "Like, no one, who's beating us? Realistically?"

According to Kaun, his confidence in GOA comes from their time in Japan, where he claims veteran Shingo Takagi had high praise for him after they clashed in the ring, and described wrestling in Japan as one of the best experiences of his life.

