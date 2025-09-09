Triple H Details Decision To Resurrect ECW PPV Name For WWE Wrestlepalooza

Next weekend, Wrestlepalooza will once again take center stage. The pay-per-view was originally associated with ECW in the late 1990s and 2000, with stars such as Tommy Dreamer, Dusty Rhodes, and The Dudley Boyz headlining it. Per the direction of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the name has now been resurrected for a WWE premium live event in Indianapolis on September 20.

"There was a lot of thought [into the PLE name], but it was in a brief period of time, so we sort of were under the gun," Levesque told "The Pat McAfee Show." "As soon as we heard that Indy was on the table, like they got the date open, we were in. This place is phenomenal, so that was a no brainer for us, but we moved quick on this whole thing. The whole thing came together very, very quickly. ESPN asked for the date. They wanted a mega event. We said yes. We just had to pick a name and go. Shout out to ECW. Lollapalooza was a big thing, but now we're going to take that title. I think [Wrestlepalooza] will be [a thing], probably depending on how this one goes. We'll see."

As Levesque alluded to, WWE Wrestlepalooza will mark a milestone change for the company's premium live events. For the last few years, fans in the United States could watch PLEs exclusively on Peacock. As of this month, that is largely no longer the case as main roster WWE premium live events, including Wrestlepalooza, will broadcast on the new ESPN DTC service for those in the USA.

Four matches have been confirmed for WWE Wrestlepalooza thus far, including a mixed tag bout pitting CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. John Cena will also go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar.

