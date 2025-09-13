WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Wife Brandi Details What She Misses About Wrestling

Brandi Rhodes has not wrestled since 2022. While the former AEW Chief Branding Officer is currently raising her and Cody's children, Liberty and Leilani, she's wistful for the opportunities that being an active competitor provided her.

"I miss the performance element...There's always a sense of occasion for every show," Brandi said in an interview with her husband on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. Brandi says she hosts as many events at her Yoga studio as possible to have that "sense of occasion" in her non-wrestling life. "I miss the travel -not the grind of the travel, but getting to go to Europe and spend all that time over there and see the sights that you would never see...I miss being with you, of course. That's probably the top thing because we had some awesome times on the road."

Brandi said that she's happy to no longer feel like she's been "hit by a truck most weeks" following the hard-hitting matches that life on the road entails.

"I didn't even do that much, but the stuff that I did do, I felt it. I still feel it to this day," Brandi said.

Rhodes and her husband left AEW in early 2022, paving the way for Cody to return to WWE later that year. Since returning, Rhodes has won the Undisputed WWE Championship twice and has also gone on to star in major motion pictures like "The Naked Gun" and the upcoming film adaptation of the video game "Street FIghter."