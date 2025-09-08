Backstage Update Offers Good News On Talent Availability For WWE Wrestlepalooza

There had been uncertainty about Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's availability for the upcoming WrestlePalooza event in Indianapolis. "The American Nightmare" is currently on hiatus, as he films the upcoming film adaptation of the "Street Fighter" video game. Rhodes will be playing Guile, alongside fellow wrestling stars Roman Reigns and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, who will play Akuma and E. Honda, respectively. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the champion will be able to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the September 20 event.

"Cody Rhodes is scheduled now for WrestlePalooza against Drew McIntyre for the championship," Meltzer said. "The Orton match was going to take place first but they didn't know if they'd do it on the pay-per-view...I know the Cody thing was up in the air. I presume it was because they didn't know for a fact that he would be done filming by the 20th. I know that's what I was told in the middle of the week."

WWE is pulling out all the stops for the September 20 show, which takes place the same night as AEW All Out. Not only will Rhodes be defending his title against McIntyre, but Iyo Sky will battle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship, former champion John Cena will be facing the newly returned Brock Lesnar, and former WWE Diva's Champion AJ Lee will return to WWE after a decade to team with her spouse, CM Punk, to take on Intercontinental Women's Champion Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in an all-star battle of married couples.