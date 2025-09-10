Tyler Breeze Makes Shocking WWE NXT Return Ahead Of Homecoming Title Match

Next week, WWE will return to Full Sail University for "WWE NXT" Homecoming, a special show in which talents from the roster's past and present collide. One of the returning stars is former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze, who made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's broadcast of "NXT."

In a rare Flag Match, Tavion Heights retrieved his United States flag to defeat Ethan Page, who had been clawing to snag his prized Canadian flag from the pole positioned diagonally from Heights'. After his victory, Heights took down the Canadian flag and placed it over an immobile Page. While he then swung the USA flag from the entrance ramp, Breeze emerged through the crowd with his signature selfie stick in hand.

As expected, Breeze took a selfie in the center of the ring, this time with Page lying in the background. Moments later, WWE confirmed that Page would defend his NXT North American Championship against Breeze at "NXT" Homecoming, which is set for September 16.

Breeze last wrestled for the "NXT" brand in June 2021, when he and Fandango defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Days after, WWE released Fandango and Breeze from their talent contracts, though the latter stayed within the vicinity of WWE as part of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In early 2025, Breeze confirmed that he had come aboard as a writer for the "NXT" brand as well.

Page claimed the NXT North American Championship in May by besting Ricky Saints. Since then, he's successfully defended it against Sean Legacy, Santino Marella, and Saints.