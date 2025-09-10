Bully Ray Says Dusty Rhodes Would Be Proud Of This WWE Star's Promo On Raw

Following AJ Lee's shocking return to the WWE on last Friday's "SmackDown," Lee made an appearance on this past Monday's "Raw" to speak to the fans for the first time in over a decade. A former stalwart of the women's division, Lee is immediately throwing herself back into the main event scene, teaming with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

Lee addressed Lynch and her husband in a captivating promo segment with the former, leading to the mixed tag match being made official.

Bully Ray speaks on "Busted Open Radio" about the excellence of the promo and said the late great Dusty Rhodes would be ecstatic.

"If Dusty was here, he would be so happy, because she sold tickets last night, and that's what you wanna do. When I teach my students, I say, the who, the what, the where, the why ... you build a story around those bullet points. And then when you're telling that story, cutting that promo, there's only one thing you want a fan to do – put their hand in their pocket and take out their money."

Ray goes into more detail about why Lee's promo was great.

"What did AJ Lee do last night? She told us who she was. Your millennial parents remember me, thus I don't need to reintroduce myself, but for those of you who don't, my name is AJ Lee, there's your who. It sounds so simple, yet it's so important. I need to know who you are, I need to know why you're here."

Wrestlepalooza takes place on Saturday, September 20th. It is the first WWE event that will air on ESPN's new streaming platform.

