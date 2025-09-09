AJ Lee Returns To WWE Raw, Gets Herself Into Mixed Tag Match At Wrestlepalooza

The newly-returned AJ Lee will officially team up with her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The match was set up in a promo segment on "WWE Raw" where Lee goaded the heel couple into the match after she stole Lynch's title during her WWE return on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Lee opened the segment after skipping out with the Women's IC title around her waist by introducing herself to those in the crowd who may not be familiar with her. She said she retired 10 years ago after feeling like she had accomplished all of her dreams in wrestling. Lee explained she went on a mental health journey and started to take care of herself by going to therapy, and the former Divas Champion even had the crowd chanting "therapy!"

She said she was fine watching "Raw" and seeing her husband take on Drew McIntyre, John Cena, or even Rollins, but when Lynch put her hands on her husband, it was another thing entirely. Lee said she wanted to like Lynch and there was a world where they could have been friends. Lynch's music hit and she came down demanding her title.

When Lee wouldn't let the title go easily, Lynch called for Rollins. Lee explained she'd give the belt back if Lynch agreed to the tag team match. The World Heavyweight Champion told Lee she didn't get to call the shots and attempted to get the title from her in the ring. That's when Punk snuck up behind Lynch before getting in the ring to grab Rollins for a GTS, which he avoided. Rollins then accepted the match and Lee threw Lynch her belt from the ring to the entrance ramp.