Bryan Danielson To Apply Same Mentality To AEW Broadcasting Gig As Flipping Burgers

Since stepping away from full-time in-ring action at WrestleDream 2024, Bryan Danielson had largely worked backstage in AEW, outside of sporadic appearances and his one-off involvement at AEW All In: Texas. However, in August, Danielson served as a special guest color commentator before Tony Khan announced that Danielson will be on the "AEW Dynamite" commentary team full-time going forward.

During an interview with "Pario Magazine," Danielson revealed, that he found out about his new role the same way fans did, by reading Tony Khan's message on X. He also explained his mentality when it comes to broadcasting. "My philosophy from a commentary standpoint is to do whatever I can to help move the story along, to help things seem more important, to help ferry the viewer along with the stories that we're trying to tell," he said. "But to be honest, I'm going to have to develop a stronger philosophy of commentary."

"Anything I do, I try to do my very best," Danielson explained. "I worked at McDonald's when I was 15 years old, and I literally aspired to be the best ... while I was doing it. 'I want to be the best I can possibly be at flipping these burgers,' right? I want to have it always ready so you know that when they need a cheeseburger, they've got meat in there for the cheeseburgers, right? So it's like, okay, now if I'm going to be on commentary, full time for however long that is, I want to be the best that I can be to help make the show as good as I can make it from my perspective."

