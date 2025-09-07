Tony Khan Announces Bryan Danielson's Return To AEW Dynamite In New Full-Time Role

AEW fans will be getting a weekly dose of "The American Dragon" once again, although not in the form that they usually expect.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the former AEW World Champion would be joining the "AEW Dynamite" commentary team full-time, starting on this Wednesday's show in Philadelphia. The show will be the final "Dynamite" of AEW's residency in the 2300 Arena, with the residency ending with the September 11 edition of "Collision." Khan was not clear about whether Danielson would be replacing any of the three men on the regular "Dynamite" broadcast team, or if the team would become a 4-man booth. The "Dynamite" broadcast booth is usually comprised of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz. It is likely that whoever is replaced by Danielson, if anyone, will be exclusive to "AEW Collision" on Saturdays, where they would work with Danielson's long-time rival, Nigel McGuinness, who is also exclusive to "Collision."

Starting this Wednesday,@bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night,

+

See you on@TNTdrama And/or HBO Max

8pm ET/7pm CT

For Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TONIGHT!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2025

Danielson has been retired from full-time competition since October of last year, when the former AEW World Champion was dethroned and viciously beaten by Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson has since appeared in cameo appearances. Danielson wrestled in June, defeating Max Caster in Caster's open challenge, and also appeared at AEW All In to help Hangman Page defeat Moxley for the world title. Danielson began doing guest commentary appearances earlier this year, on the August 20 edition of "Dynamite" and then again at the Forbidden Door PPV on August 24.