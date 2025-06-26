Bryan Danielson Technically Returns To The Ring In Dark Match At AEW Collision Taping

AEW's Bryan Danielson made a surprise return to the promotion after last week's "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico," appearing at an ROH taping, and he has featured once again at this week's "AEW Collision" taping.

Last week's appearance came after Grand Slam Mexico went off the air, when he came out to assist Blue Panther, who Shane Taylor Promotions were attacking. At the "Collision" taping in his home state of Washington, Danielson once again appeared after the show ended, answering Max Caster's open challenge and making the former Acclaimed member tap out to the LeBell Lock in a matter of seconds. According to "PWInsider," Danielson told the crowd in attendance that he would be part of the Paragon group for just one day, calling himself "Kyle Danielson." Danielson's "Final Countdown" theme song then played as he sent the fans home happy.

Danielson bid goodbye to AEW at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view, with his health causing him to make that decision. The former WWE star had stated that he had to get neck surgery, and a recent update has revealed that there's been no indication if he has had the surgery. Danielson claimed that getting healthier was his priority and stated that there was a 50-50 chance that he would return to the ring again.

The one-time AEW World Champion is still somewhat involved in AEW as he works as a consultant to Tony Khan and co. With AEW just weeks away from its All In Texas pay-per-view, the event could serve as a great venue for Danielson's long-awaited return.