Bryan Danielson Talks Current Role In AEW, Says He's In No Rush To Return To The Ring

Bryan Danielson stepped away from his illustrious in-ring career last October, and he has since elaborated on whether he plans to return to the ring and also discussed his current role with AEW.

Danielson called time on his career following his match with Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view, where he lost the AEW World title to Moxley. In a recent interview with "Talksport," the former WWE star explained why the chances of him returning to the ring are slim, detailing how he was dealing with a lot of pain in the final few months of his in-ring career.

"The last six months of my career, I was in a lot of pain with my neck, I could notice it in my wrestling. Also the flying, the traveling, all that kind of stuff was so hard that by the time October came around, I was ready," said Danielson. "I don't want to put the word like retirement out there, but I'm honestly very comfortable where I'm at now. The reality is, I've given 25 years of my body to wrestling. I think now it's OK for me to step back. And honestly, I don't crave the spotlight or anything like that."

He also revealed in the interview that he has remained somewhat involved with AEW in a consulting role since retiring from in-ring action. Danielson stated that following a long career, which spanned over two-and-a-half decades, he is pleased to be at home with his children.

The former WWE star had previously claimed that there was a 50-50 chance that he would step back in the ring, with the main reason holding him back being his neck injury, stating that he doesn't want to get surgery and wants to lead a normal, healthy life. In his three-year run with AEW, Danielson held the AEW World Championship once, which he won at All In, while also winning the Owen Hart Cup last year.