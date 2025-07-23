Bryan Danielson Addresses In-Ring Status After AEW All In 2025

The understanding following AEW WrestleDream 2024 was that Bryan Danielson had retired from "full-time" in-ring action due to Danielson's neck issues still being a factor. Because of this, fans were shocked when a masked man interrupted Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page's match All In 2025, performing the American Dragon's signature moves before revealing himself to be Danielson.

During an appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Danielson addressed his involvement at All In and his future in pro wrestling. "Well... some of [the moves] I had cleared... some of them I did not... But I was feeling it! I was feeling it!" Danielson said while laughing. Brie then added that Danielson quietly retired in October 2024 at WrestleDream. "I don't use the 'r-word,'" he quickly added.

Brie also added that she was really concerned about Danielson the moment she recognized him in the ring, but commented on his Blue Panther mask. "Which... Oh, it was so Bryan!" she exclaimed. "Then when I saw you just do all the different things, I was thinking to myself like, 'No way,' and, like, I knew Doctor Sampson was going to be upset..." Danielson then claimed his doctor wasn't upset, but thought he was an idiot for pushing himself. "I'm not back," he added when Brie brought up his wrestling status.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.