TNA's Mike Santana Shares Tribute To Late Indie Wrestler 'Jaka,' Jonathan Echevarria

Following the death of indie wrestling veteran Jonathan "Jaka" Echevarria over the weekend in the aftermath of a heart attack, his former Team Pazuzu stablemate Mike Santana has posted a tribute video highlighting Jaka's career. Santana credited AEW digital content producer Giancarlo Dittamo for putting the video together.

Set to the tune of "Vice" by Pop Etc, the video begins and ends with clips from a promo, as well as highlighting some of Jaka's memorable in-ring moments throughout his career. Santana was one of many wrestlers who spoke out in memory of Jaka after his passing, with other names including WWE's Joe Gacy and Anthony Henry of the Workhorsemen tag team sharing brief tributes as well.

Jaka, a New York City native, started wrestling in 2008, initially in the northeast before relocating to Florida. A former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion, Jaka was initially known as Jonny Mangue before changing his ring name over a decade ago. He had just wrestled a match at the end of August before reportedly suffering a heart attack several days later. Despite being admitted to an intensive care unit, doctors couldn't save the 39-year-old.

A GoFundMe page was created by Echevarria's family while he was still in the hospital, and the fundraiser is now being used to help cover his funeral expenses. Writing on the fundraiser page to those who hope to contribute further, Echevarria's sister encouraged people to donate money to a wrestling school that Jaka had been excited about, with more specific information forthcoming.