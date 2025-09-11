Jim Ross Responds To Ex-WWE Star Jake Hager's Recent Comments About AEW CEO Tony Khan

Former AEW talent Jake Hager recently made several scathing comments against Tony Khan and his run within the promotion, specifically in regards to his booking. The comments naturally caused a stir online, reaching the ears of AEW analyst and senior advisor Jim Ross. In the following episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross broke down Hager's comments, attributing them to frustration

"I think it shows just how much he loved doing what he did," he said. "He became a fan [of wrestling], as I said, he wasn't born a fan." Despite this, Ross expressed that he's excited to see what Hager does with his post-wrestling career and trucking business, and wished him the best on his future. "I got a lot of time for Jake Hager. Smart kid. He's got a business degree and now he's using it."

"I think he's frustrated and he didn't get all out of the business that he liked to have, at the end of the day," Ross added. "I miss him being on TV and things like that. You know, he grew up with me, and we got along great. But sometimes it doesn't end the way one would like for it to. It's tough to deal with; you get frustrated." The veteran then noted how Hager had all the physical tools to get far in the industry, but advised him to take care of his mental health in this next phase of his life.

