Why Former WWE & AEW Star Jake Hager Finds A Way To Say 'F*** Tony Khan' Every Day

Former AEW star Jake Hager has strongly criticized his former boss, Tony Khan, taking issue with the way he runs the promotion.

Hager — who previously accused Khan of being a communist – said in his recent appearance on "Insight" that Khan offered him just an 18-month deal when his first contract was coming to an end. The former WWE star had choice words for Khan and stated that he is unprofessional.

"The second Blood and Guts we did in Vegas, and it was against Daniel Bryan and Cesaro, and those guys, and then Sammy jumped off the cage. My contract — my first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one way. I could tell that ... well anyways, I always find a way to say this every day, so I think everyone should too — fu*k Tony Khan," he said. "I could tell that he didn't want me there. He offered me like a year and a half. I was like, 'Bro, I just did Stadium Stampede twice. Like, don't act like Stadium Stampede didn't put AEW on the map. I was in the debut episode. I was the big spoiler, and you offered me 18 months after all that?' So, it was that, and the way that he started running the business, that it really like ... he wasn't a professional."

Hager remarked that Khan isn't one to take criticism lightly, and he believes the AEW CEO was consistently making mistakes.

Despite his issues with Khan in AEW, the former WWE star agreed to re-sign a new deal with the promotion, explaining that he did so because he didn't know what he could do next, while also conceding that AEW paid its talent well. He also added that he enjoyed working in the promotion, particularly his stint in the Jericho Appreciation Society.